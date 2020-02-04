FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Congratulations, Kansas City Chiefs, on a super season. Now comes the championship parade.
Join KCTV5 News for your absolute best views along the entire route. All the excitement and all the celebration can be viewed all from the comfort of your home.
Live coverage of the Chiefs: Championship Parade begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday on KCTV5. You can also stream is live at kctv5.com/live.
Due to the live coverage of the parade, some shows will air on KSMO-TV Channel 62.
This includes The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Talk and Let’s Make a Deal. The episodes can also be watched on CBS.com.
