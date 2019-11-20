FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Food inspections extend far beyond public restaurants. Even posh private clubs and employees-only break rooms are fair game, and KCTV5 News found country clubs with violations not unlike those found at much less exclusive establishments.
“Anywhere that food is sold or made in Kansas we are inspecting,” Steve Moris, the program manager for the Food Safety and Lodging Program with the Kansas Department of Agriculture explained.
In Kansas, the state handles inspections. In Missouri, they are handled by the individual city or county health departments, though typically they all have codes that are based on the FDA Food Model Code.
“I would say every food establishment has the potential for violations,” Carolyn White, the program manager for the Kansas City Health Department’s Environmental Health Program said.
KCTV5 News searched the key words, “country club” and “golf club” in Kansas City, Jackson County and Johnson County, Kansas. That gave 18 locations. The following are some example of the violations shown in 2019:
• “Mouse droppings”
• “Dead bugs”
• “Excessive flies”
• “Pink build up on the catch plate of the ice machine”
• “Damaged floor tiling” and “missing ceiling tiles”
• “Raw quail eggs in direct contact with ready-to-eat compound butters”
Food inspectors on both sides of the state line caution against judging a place by gross-out factor or mere number of violations.
“The major ones we are most concerned about [are] hand washing, bare hand contact and storage of food,” said Moris.
“I think what we want to look at is that ability to correct on site when our staff are in our restaurant. Our goal is education,” said White.
If the list above leaves a bad taste in your mouth, know that some of the private clubs KCTV5 News checked had few to no violations. And most places had all or nearly all fixed when re-inspected.
For those wanting to educate themselves on the spots where they eat, the list is long on what kinds of places are inspected. Perhaps most unknown is company break rooms. If they sell refrigerated or frozen foods, they are subject to inspection. The same goes for convenience stores, food trucks, fairs and festivals.
“Jazzoo, Holiday Mart, St. Patrick’s Day. All of those,” White said listing off some examples.
In Kansas, there are some exceptions to what’s inspected by the KDA. Food served in hospitals is the jurisdiction of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Nursing homes fall under the Department of Aging. Prison food is handled by the Department of Corrections.
Below are links for searching results. Most allow for searching by name or address. Trying both can be helpful.
Kansas: https://foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx
Kansas City: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm
Independence: https://www.ci.independence.mo.us/ComDev/RestInsp
Jackson County: https://jacksoncomo.portal.fasttrackgov.com/CodeEnforcement/Home.aspx
Clay County: http://www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/MOClayLiberty/search.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.