BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- At least one business in the metro is changing how they operate.

Rae’s Café in Blue Springs is now a private club, not a public restaurant.

The owner is asking for a one-time, $1 membership fee to join her mask-free café.

There are different rules for private and public businesses. Namely, an exemption in the county mask order.

Despite support from locals willing to stand on the sidewalk with signs promoting the change in status, legal experts are waiting for the other shoe to drop.

“There’s a little bit of precedent out there about the distinction between a public business and a private club, but I think it’s new as to Covid,” said UMKC Law Professor Allen Rostron.

The most recent Jackson County mask order spells out the possible loophole. Mask guidelines apply to places of public accommodation, not including private clubs.

Rostron said loopholes like this one tend not to stand up in court. If this scenario ends up in front of a judge, he said a major factor to the case will be proving Rae’s is in fact a private club.

“And so the question would be,” Rostron said, “'Is it really?'”

While observing the club Tuesday afternoon, KCTV5 didn’t see a single person turned away. Membership fees will set you back a total of $1.

Rostron said this type of operation doesn’t align with historically private businesses like golf or country clubs. There’s typically a vetting process, referral system and significantly higher fees.

KCTV reached out to the county to get a better understanding of what it takes to become a private club and if there are any actions planed as it pertains to Rae’s Café.

They sent KCTV the following statement: