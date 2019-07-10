KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are searching for a man who escaped a jail holding facility Tuesday night. This is just 12 days after the Kansas City Police Department started using the center to house arrestees.
This escape is of high interest as it happened after a significant change to jail operations. A contract between Kansas City police and the Jackson County Detention Center ran out on June 25.
The Kansas City Police Department started using the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change as a short-term option for arrestees on June 27.
12 days later, they’re looking for a man who escaped from the facility. Jermond Lewis was being held at the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change after police arrested him for assault.
Tuesday night, Lewis escaped, breaking out of his restraints and leaving out a door. Police said they searched the area Tuesday night, but didn’t find Lewis. Now, escape charges are pending for Lewis.
While the center said security was improved before it began operating as a holding facility, changes are still being made.
Kansas City police said this is the only holding facility for the department. KCTV5 News reached to fraternal order of police for reaction and are waiting their response to this.
