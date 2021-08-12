KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city manager's office and the LGBTQ+ Commission in KCMO are teaming up to bring 'Pride Progress' themed crosswalks to the intersection of 39th and Summit.
A release from the KCMO LGBTQ+ Commission notes that this intersection is essentially in front of Missie B's in Midtown KC, which is a historic LGBTQ+ establishment.
The new, colorful crosswalks will be painted this month.
*Under Construction* 🛠🚧— Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) August 12, 2021
🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/PpSMlzyiHv
In a press release entitled "KCMO Launches the Path to Pride," which announces the crosswalks, they are described as follows:
"The selection of the crosswalk featuring the Progress Pride Flag is significant in its signaling toward inclusivity, support, and visibility for the entire LGBTQ+ Community.
The colors in this particular flag represent the inclusion of the Trans Community (blue/white/pink) as well as the vibrant Black and Brown LGBTQ+ Community (black/brown) and sets the bar of representation at the highest level, which is foundational in the City’s movement toward equity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.