KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Democratic presidential hopeful will be making his way to Kansas City this week for his first stop in the Show Me state as a candidate.

The campaign of Beto O’Rourke said he will be taking a tour of the Veterans Community Project Village on Tuesday, joined by representatives of the non-profit, including former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

A three-term U.S. congressman from Texas, O’Rourke jumped on the national stage following a tight loss to incumbent Senator Ted Cruz in 2018. Most recently he has been a vocal detractor of President Donald Trump following the mass shooting in El Paso, O’Rourke’s hometown.

The VCP Village, a community made up of tiny homes where the group offers services for homeless veterans, has been a popular stop for politicians lately. Mayor Pete Buttigieg tour the village during a recent swing through Kansas City, as did Republican Senator Roy Blunt.

O’Rourke is also scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with staff members before the tour. The stop at VCP is the only event the campaign currently has scheduled in Kansas City.