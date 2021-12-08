KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As Air Force One touches down in Kansas City, President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon will visit the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority while touting an infrastructure bill set to give over $12 billion to Missouri and Kansas.
Biden's team chose the RideKC headquarters as a way to highlight his infrastructure bill and its emphasis on public transportation. Part of the president's message has ben that this infrastructure bill will create more equity in transportation.
All in all, Missouri would receive about $9 billion from the bill, while Kansas would get about $3.8 billion. Most of that money is going toward highway repairs.
But Missouri will also receive nearly $700 million for public transit such as buses and the Streetcar. Kansas is receiving close to $300 million.
Kansas City area Congressional members Emanuel Cleaver (D-Missouri) and Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) are riding with the president on Air Force One, as well as Joe Reardon, president of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.
The full breakdown of the infrastructure bill for Missouri and Kansas are as follows:
Missouri:
Total: $9 billion+
$6.5 billion - highway repairs
$866 million - clean drinking water
$674 million - public transportation
$484 million - bridges
$246 million - airports
$100 million - high speed internet
$99 million - electric vehicles charging network
$21 million - wildfires
$19 million - cyberattacks
Kansas:
Total: $3.8 billion+
$2.6 billion - highway repairs
$454 million - clean drinking water
$272 million - public transportation
$225 million - bridges
$109 million - airports
$100 million - high speed internet
$40 million - electric vehicles charging network
$25 million - wildfires
$14 million - cyberattacks
