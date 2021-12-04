KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President Biden will stop in Kansas City next week to promote his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The White House confirmed Biden will visit the metro on Wednesday. It's unclear where he will visit in KC during his trip.
The President last visited Kansas City back in March 2020 during his campaign.
Biden's bipartisan bill was signed into law last month. The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.
