JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With potential snowfall in the forecast for next week, it’s important that people get their vehicles equipped for the changing weather.
That’s why it’s important to not only prepare the interior but also the exterior of your vehicle for winter.
Most of the handy items for the exterior of a vehicle will focus on your windshield, starting with de-icer,
“Just a few pumps of the de-icer spray on your windshield and it clears up pretty quick,” says Joe Drake the store leader at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Shawnee.
Drake says don’t use hot water to clear ice because it can break your windshield.
If you don’t have the liquid you can do things the old-fashioned way, with an ice scraper.
“One like this has an ice scraper on this side and then a brush on this one so you can brush off the car and get to that ice and snow if it’s built up there,” says Drake.
If you want to skip the liquid and the scraping, you can get a windshield cover.
“Put the cover on the night before and then just put it through your doors and just peel that ice off in the morning,” says Drake.
“If the ice builds up on the key slot, there’s a de-icer for that, and last but not least if you get stuck in snow, you can use ice melt,” says Drake.
Officials say with the temperatures dropping you should always be prepare your vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.