JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- In many counties, including Jackson County, jury trials are still on hold. They have been since early March, adding to the backlog.
That means suspects have been waiting for their day in court as victims and their families have been waiting for justice.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman looked into when they could start again and what a jury trial will look like in Jackson County during a pandemic.
Things will be different for attorneys inside Jackson County courtrooms. They will speak to witnesses on the witness stand while trying to keep the attention of the few jurors seated in the jury box. The rest of the jurors will be seated out in the gallery to allow for social distancing.
A jury has not been seated in a Jackson County courtroom for five months. When jury trials resume, all jurors’ temperatures will be checked. Masks will be required. Blue dots will mark the limited places where someone can sit while maintaining social distancing requirements.
Hand sanitizing stations will be inside courtrooms. The week of March 9 was the last time a jury trial was scheduled in the county because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Missouri Supreme Court orders, the court postponed all jury trials after that.
“There are a lot of people waiting for their cases to be heard,” said Presiding Judge David Byrn of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Jackson County. “Having a hard stop to jury trials is difficult. It has added to the number of cases on the backlog.”
Before the pandemic, Jackson County had between to two to four criminal and civil jury trials each week. The court is following additional Missouri Supreme Court operational directives that require courts to open in phases based on criteria.
“If any court employee who works in the building tested positive for COVID, we are required to move back to Phase One,” Judge Byrn said.
The county is currently in Phase One after court employees working in facilities and courthouses throughout the county previously tested positive.
“You need that two-week period,” said Byrn. “We are past that now, so theoretically we could move to Phase Two if circumstances warrant.”
“The only constant about COVID is that everything changes,” he added.
As of today, Jackson County jury trials will resume in Independence on Sept. 21 and in Kansas City on Oct. 5 with limited courtroom capacity. That means relatives of victims and defendants will likely have to watch jury trial proceedings outside the courtroom through a closed-circuit television system.
“It’s a difficult, challenging situation,” Byrn said.
He said it will take time to work through the backlog of jury trials.
“We are committed to doing it as soon as we can but as safely as we can,” he said.
To read the Supreme Court of Missouri Operational Directives, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.