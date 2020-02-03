PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village City Council has voted to repeal their ban on pit bulls.
The vote took place on Monday night after a debate that lasted about an hour.
We first reported about pit bull owners hoping the city would repeal the ban back in 2016.
Video of the meeting in which the decision was made can be viewed here.
