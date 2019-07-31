Prairie Village police warn about fake car seats found in metro

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Fake car seats have been found in the metro area, police say.
The Prairie Village Police Department say the seats are extremely dangerous and put children at a substantially greater risk in a crash.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department said the seat and buckle material are flimsy and will not protect as they are supposed to.
"Real car seats have a lot of stickers and writing, mostly in English and some Spanish. All seats for use in the US will have a chest clip, whereas fake ones many times will not," they said.
If you purchased your car seat online and have any concerns, please contact the Prairie Village Traffic Unit at 913-385-4656.
