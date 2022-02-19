PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Prairie Village police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened at a gas station early Saturday morning.
According to police, they received an emergency call about an armed carjacking at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 9400 block of Mission Road.
At least three suspects arrived in a 2011 silver Ford Fusion with Missouri plate number NGF9Y just before 7 a.m.
One suspect approached the victim with a silver handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded their vehicle. The victim attempted to close the door, but a second suspect approached with a black semi-automatic rifle.
Both of the suspects left in the victim's 2020 Lincoln Navigator. The car was recovered in Kansas City, but the suspects are still at large.
The suspect with the handgun is described as a black male in his early twenties. He's 5'9" and 160 pounds with short black hair. He was wearing a black coat.
The suspect wielding the rifle is also described as a black male in his early twenties. He's believed to be 5'9" and 150 pounds. He has short black hair and was wearing a black coat over a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants with black shoes.
There is no description for the driver of the Fusion or any other possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
