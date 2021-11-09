PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village Police Department is looking for a missing man with autism who has not been seen since this afternoon.
The PVPD says they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. about 22-year-old McGuire Thomas being missing.
He was last seen near his residence in the area of E. 86th Terrace and Nall Avenue around 2 p.m. Around 7 p.m., his phone had last pinged in the area of W. 87th Street and Glenwood in Overland Park.
He was last seen wearing a NASA shirt and black sweatpants.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Thomas is known to visit parks.
The police department says he "can be described as Low-functioning, is mostly non-verbal and may react physically to a stranger."
Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call the PVPD at 913-642-6868.
