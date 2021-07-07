PRARIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., the police received a call from the Hy-Vee gas station located at 7720 State Line Road.
Their initial investigation has revealed that one suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun to the clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes.
The suspect then left the store on foot and went south.
The suspect is described as being a Black man between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a blue Nike hat, a blue face mask, a gray Nike shirt, black jogging pants, and gray running shoes. He may be in his mid-20s to mid-30s.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
