PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Prairie Village police are investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened on Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to the Hy-Vee parking lot at 7620 State Line Road at 10:37 p.m.
The suspect forced the victim to drive to an unspecified location in Kansas City, Missouri, and then battered the victim before removing her from the vehicle.
The Kansas City Police Department later found her vehicle after being provided a description from Prairie Village police and took a suspect into custody.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV5 has been told that the suspect and victim did not know each other, but that they believe this was an "isolated incident" and no reason for the public to fear for their safety.
No further details are available at this time.
The investigation into this is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
