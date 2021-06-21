Screenshot 2021-06-21 122758.png

A picture of the suspect vehicle police are looking for. It is a gold Chrysler minivan. Police say it has a temporary tag out of Missouri. The missing hubcap is on the passenger side.

 (Prairie Village Police Department)

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday evening, which involved shots being fired at a vehicle.

The police department said they received multiple emergency calls  at 6:12 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of 69th Street and Roe Avenue. 

Their initial investigation revealed that two vehicles were going north on Roe when the suspect vehicle, a gold Chrysler minivan, fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle before driving away. 

The victim's vehicle was struck once, but no one was injured. 

The van is described as having a temporary tag about of Missouri and as missing the rear hubcap on the passenger side. 

The driver is described as a white male who was wearing a white tank top. The passenger is described as a Black male. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

