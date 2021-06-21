PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Sunday evening, which involved shots being fired at a vehicle.
The police department said they received multiple emergency calls at 6:12 p.m. regarding a shooting in the area of 69th Street and Roe Avenue.
Their initial investigation revealed that two vehicles were going north on Roe when the suspect vehicle, a gold Chrysler minivan, fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle before driving away.
The victim's vehicle was struck once, but no one was injured.
The van is described as having a temporary tag about of Missouri and as missing the rear hubcap on the passenger side.
The driver is described as a white male who was wearing a white tank top. The passenger is described as a Black male.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.