PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced today to 12 years and 6 months in federal prison without parole for engaging in two separate fraud schemes that included payday loan debt and tax evasion.
Joel Jerome Tucker, 52, was sentenced to jail time, ordered to pay $8,057,079 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and has to forfeit $5,000.
According to the Department of Justice, Tucker serviced payday loan businesses through his various companies, including the company eData. While his business did not make loans directly to borrowers, it did collect loan application information and sold them to approximately 70 payday lender clients. This loan application data is often referred to as leads.
He and other owners of eData sold the company to the Wyandotte Indian tribe in 2012, but Tucker maintained a file of 7.8 million leads, which included detailed customer information, including defaulted payday loans.
He then used this information to create false debt portfolios and sold fraudulent debt. He received as much as $7.3 million from these sales in just two years, from 2014 to 2016.
Tucker also owed over $8 million in tax deficiencies for 2007 and 2008. He and his companies also failed to file federal tax returns for 2014-2016. According to court documents, Tucker now owes approximately $12 million is taxes, interest and penalties.
Court docs also show Tucker's spending habits with his money, including several luxury cars, a lease for a $1.59 million home in Prairie Village, charter jet services, and over $682,000 paid to American Express.
“Tucker defrauded hundreds of thousands of innocent victims and the U.S. government for his own personal gain," FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Hensle said. "While most people strive to earn an honest living and live the American dream, Tucker chose to live a lavish lifestyle at the cost of working Americans. The FBI will continue to pursue and bring to justice those individuals who take advantage of others for profit and believe they are above the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.