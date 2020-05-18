PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Prairie Village is considering whether to become the first city in the metro to require people to wear masks.
The City Council on Monday night will consider an ordinance that would mandate wearing face coverings or masks in businesses that are open to the public, such as businesses that provide goods or services.
Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf had sent a memo last week to councilmembers, voicing concerns about the police department's ability to enforce such an ordinance. He had also said he believed it could drive a wedge between the community and the officers sworn to serve it.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
