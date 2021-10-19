PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village City Council voted 11 to 1 on Monday night to ban conversion therapy for minors, keeping mental health professionals from trying to change a personal's personal identity or sexual orientation.
Anyone carrying out conversion therapy within the city could be fined up to $1,000. Both the American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association say conversion therapy is harmful to young LGBTQ people. They also say conversion therapy lacks scientific evidence and can contribute to depression and mental health issues.
The measure came after Prairie Village officials earlier this year voted to draft an ordinance similar to Roeland Park's conversion therapy ban. One member of the Council said she hopes this is a step toward widespread change.
"I have faith that through the advocacy and education efforts...our neighboring communities will enact conversion therapy in the coming months," said Councilmember Inga Selders. "And eventually there will be a path forward to statewide conversion therapy ban."
Conversion therapy is also banned in Lawrence. In the metro, conversion therapy is banned in Kansas City, MO, North Kansas City and St. Joseph. Independence City Councilmembers rejected a proposed ban this past summer.
