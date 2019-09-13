SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Most of us have a nostalgic spot that brings back childhood memories of birthday parties or hanging with friends.
One of those popular places, PowerPlay, will be permanently closing its doors at the Shawnee location on Sunday.
On Friday, several children were hoping to make a few more memories before then.
“I like the car game,” said 9-year-old Yousif Abdulmaged. “One time I played it with my dad and I was in first place. . . . I was happy!”
The children weren’t ready to say goodbye to the Shawnee location that has hosted birthday after birthday for 15 years.
“Oh, there has been tears all week,” said Stephanie Gordon, a PowerPlay employee. “It's been an emotional, emotional week. Sunday will be bittersweet.”
“I was kind of bummed,” said Corbin Christopher. “I was pretty sad. We've been coming here for so many years.”
“I have so much memories here and they have race cars you can wreck in and you don't even get in trouble,” said 9-year-old Micah Reighard.
“That’s going to be really sad,” said 11-year-old Zachary Keir. “I've gone here a lot. I have a lot of memories here.”
If families want to keep making memories, they’ll have to drive to PowerPlay in the Northland.
However, for one more day and for $5.00 per person, you get one hour of unlimited attractions and arcade play.
So, if you want to come to PowerPlay you still have one more chance. They are closed Saturday for a private, event but will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
