KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Power & Light District's New Year's Eve party is returning this month for the first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused mass cancellations.
Organizers said the celebration, NYE Live!, will include "exclusive access to up to 10+ bars and nightclubs, New Year’s themed party favors, confetti cannons, a 360-degree photo booth, champagne toasts and the city’s most anticipated countdown to midnight – complete with a 'Times Square' ball drop."
As part of the event, Walnut Street will be closed down and will include food trucks.
Three different ticket packages are being sold for the evening:
Silver: All-inclusive beverage package from 9:00 p.m. to midnight including draft beer, call cocktails and house wines. Each guest will also receive one post-midnight food voucher. Party favors include beads, noisemakers, hats and tiaras. First-floor venue access. Champagne toast at midnight!
Gold: Silver ticket plus one extra hour of all-inclusive beverage package and second-level venue access (PBR, Mosaic, Shark Bar, etc.).
Platinum: Gold ticket plus access to the VIP party sponsored by Tom’s Town Distilling Co., which includes premium alcohol, food and more.
