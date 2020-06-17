KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The restaurants in Power and Light never completely shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Live Block did. Starting Tuesday, people can enjoy the outdoor space while remaining socially distant.
The Live Block opened Tuesday at 4 p.m. Instead of the open space you’re used to seeing, there are now tables for friends and families to gather around.
The Live Block has distanced the tables according to city guidelines. There will be people making sure guests are following social distancing guidelines.
There are a few ways they are keeping people apart. The first are floor decals you have been seeing in a lot of restaurants. It’s a visual reminder for people waiting in line for drinks.
The second precaution has to do with food. You can still sit inside and order your food from a server, but if you want to sit in the Live Block it’s totally contactless.
If you are interested in heading to the Live Block, you first grab a seat, take out your phone, scan the QR code and you can order and pay right from the table. The restaurant will then bring your food right to you.
The few guests that were already at the Live Block say they feel comfortable because of the open air.
“I think we should still social distance, but I also think it’s good for people to get out and about but also take for cautions how they feel,” KC resident Rachel Keck said.
“We expect and hope that the weekend is busy, but we know that people want to kind of see what it’s like getting open. So, we want to give them some time getting comfortable with coming out again,” KC P&L Director of Marketing Rachel Waller said.
KCTV5 News did make sure to ask the million-dollar question, will Hot Country Nights make an appearance in any form this summer?
Power and Light says it’s not taking the possibility off the table, but there will be major changes if it happens. For now, nights in the Live Block will look a lot like they do right now.
