KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Live music is heading back to Kansas City.
The Power & Light District's summer concert series will host more than 35 local, regional, and national bands from July through September and feature a variety of genres.
All shows are free unless otherwise noted and attendees must be 21 and up. For more information, visit powerandlightdistrict.com/events.
Hot Country Nights
July 1 – Travis Marvin
July 8 – Parker McCollum
July 15 – Granger Smith
July 22 – Casi Joy
July 29 – LANCO with special guest Drew Parker
*August/September dates to be announced at a later date
“Friday Night Live” & Saturday “Coors Light Block Party”
*Shows marked with an asterisk are not free.
July 2 – 77 Jefferson and Zack Mufasa Band
July 3 – Ashton, Domensha + More
July 9 – The Stolen Winnebagos
July 10 – Craig Sheller
July 16 – Da Truth Band
July 17 – Big Time Grain Co.
*July 23 – Midland
July 24 – Dirt Road Addiction
July 30 – JAM: Jackson and Mars
July 31 – The Zeros
August 6 – Mikey Needleman Band
*August 7 – Tech N9ne
*August 13 – All Time Low
August 14 – Mudflap Mafia
*August 20 – Koe Wetzel
August 21 – Midnight Rodeo
August 27 – Vote for Pedro
August 28 – Craig Sheller
September 3 – Twice on Sunday
September 4 – Hudson Drive
September 10 – The Stolen Winnebagos
September 11 – Travis Marvin
September 17 – The Accidental Moguls
September 18 – Noe Palma
September 24 – Griffin and The Gargoyles
September 25 – Mudflap Mafia
