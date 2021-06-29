2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
(Sanford Myers/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Live music is heading back to Kansas City.

The Power & Light District's summer concert series will host more than 35 local, regional, and national bands from July through September and feature a variety of genres. 

All shows are free unless otherwise noted and attendees must be 21 and up.  For more information, visit powerandlightdistrict.com/events

Hot Country Nights

July 1 – Travis Marvin

July 8 – Parker McCollum

July 15 – Granger Smith

July 22 – Casi Joy

July 29 – LANCO with special guest Drew Parker

*August/September dates to be announced at a later date

 

“Friday Night Live” & Saturday “Coors Light Block Party”

*Shows marked with an asterisk are not free.

July 2 – 77 Jefferson and Zack Mufasa Band

July 3 – Ashton, Domensha + More

July 9 – The Stolen Winnebagos

July 10 – Craig Sheller

July 16 – Da Truth Band

July 17 – Big Time Grain Co.

*July 23 – Midland

July 24 – Dirt Road Addiction

July 30 – JAM: Jackson and Mars

July 31 – The Zeros

August 6 – Mikey Needleman Band

*August 7 – Tech N9ne

*August 13 – All Time Low

August 14 – Mudflap Mafia

*August 20 – Koe Wetzel

August 21 – Midnight Rodeo

August 27 – Vote for Pedro

August 28 – Craig Sheller

September 3 – Twice on Sunday

September 4 – Hudson Drive

September 10 – The Stolen Winnebagos

September 11 – Travis Marvin

September 17 – The Accidental Moguls

September 18 – Noe Palma

September 24 – Griffin and The Gargoyles

September 25 – Mudflap Mafia

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.