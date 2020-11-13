KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Powell Gardens' Festival of Lights opens Friday.
This is the fourth year for the festival. People can walk a mile-long path to enjoy different kinds of light displays.
The festival will be open until Jan. 3. The lights will be turned on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night.
Festival of Lights will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Additional days have been added to accommodate seasonal holidays. Those are Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.