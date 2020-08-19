JAMESPORT, MO (KCTV) — Emergency crews say no one was hurt Wednesday morning when the United States Post Office building in the small north-central Missouri town of Jamesport collapsed.
Officials with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency said that the building collapse happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and that no one was inside the structure at the time.
The collapse has closed traffic in the blocks around the building.
DCEMA, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Jamesport Fire and Rescue were involved with the response.
Emergency officials in Daviess County saw the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
