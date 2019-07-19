RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A person is in custody after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening.
Police were called about 11:50 p.m. to the 8400 block of Elm on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home who had suffered a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released at this time.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
