CHICAGO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is following a developing story out of Chicago with a Johnson County, Kansas connection.
Police evacuated streets around a high-rise apartment in Chicago after officers found a dead man in the apartment and later discovered explosives.
The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Theodore Hilk. A Theodore Hilk of the same age graduated from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kansas.
Several officers who entered the apartment became ill.
"Bomb detectives were able to determine that there was some bomb making substances and material inside the apartment. But it was thrown throughout the apartment and not organized in anyway. And, so we then found the substance that was making everyone sick. This chemical we believe, preliminarily, is called Azide, which can be used and is highly explosive when you're trying to build a bomb," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.
The police bomb squad used special containers to remove the explosive material.
KCTV5 is working to learn more about Hilk and this situation.
