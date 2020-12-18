GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- One Gladstone man with cameras outside his home says someone stole Christmas presents while in disguise.
“Grabbed the packages and took off. Never even looked at the cameras at all,” said Rob Hoesly.
When the man walked up Hoesly’s house, it was clear he wasn’t here to drop off any packages. He was here to take them.
“It looked pretty legit at first,” Hoesly said.
This Grinch traded in a Santa suit for an amazon vest. He was driving a Hertz van with an Amazon vest, which made Hoesly question what was going on.
“You’re crushed right? You want Christmas to go over well for everybody,” Hoesly said.
What’s even more crushing is the stolen packages weren’t Rob’s. His 14-year-old son saved up to buy Christmas presents for his family.
Rob said he’s made some changes.
He has alerts set up for his cameras and now uses Amazon key, so drivers can drop off packages in his garage.
“I didn’t really think we had a problem here,” said Hoesly. “But, apparently we do.”
Hoesly and his son reached out to Amazon.
The Gladstone Police Department said if this happens to you, stop by and they’ll help with a theft report.
