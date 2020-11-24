KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After 17 years of business, a popular Westport restaurant will close next month.
Bluestem will be serving customers for the last time on Saturday, December 19th.
“We have put much thought and care into our decision to part ways with our beloved restaurant on the corner of Westport Road. We have devoted many years to our craft, passion, and the growth of our first restaurant. As our lease term has reached an end, we are choosing to take this opportunity for change that will allow us to devote more time to our children, to nurture our other two restaurants Rye Plaza and Rye Leawood, and to potentially explore new projects,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
Throughout the years, Bluestem has won Food & Wine’s Best New Chef, a James Beard Award for Best Chef Midwest, and multiple James Beard Foundation nominations for Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Pastry Chef.
You can make a reservation for the restaurant’s final nights of dinner that are Tuesday-Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.