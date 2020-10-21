JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Pope Francis has taken the world by surprise with his recent comments on same sex couples. In a documentary, the Pope endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples, saying, "homosexual people have the right to be in a family.”

Wednesday many in the Kansas City community were talking about the Pope’s comments.

“I 100% support them so it’s not like I have any other comments because I support that too,” says Ashley Calivo.

“I’m kind of surprised just because of like the Catholic views with like churches and stuff like that,” says Kendall Beach.

Views that Lance Pierce the founder of Outspoken is very familiar with.

“Religion has been used as a justification to invalidate us as human beings, invalidate our love,” says Pierce.

Pierce’s group is designed to help create leadership and communication skillsets in underrepresented voices within the queer community.

While Pierce applauds the Pope’s support of civil unions and same sex couples.

“The message that it sends is that same sex couples’ relationships are valid and should be recognized in the church and that their love should be recognized in the church,” says Pierce.

Pierce also believes it falls short.

“I think that civil unions stop short of full equality, it’s separate but equal is kind of the thought,” says Pierce.

Pierce is hoping the Pope’s words and actions will be used as a starting point to help build the future relationship between the church and the LGBTQ community.

“Though this is a very small action it impacts a large collection of the entire world population, so I think we are here to celebrate the small wins that we get especially in 2020,” says Pierce.

KCTV5 News reached out to the local archdiocese on both sides of the state line about the Pope’s comments. They both tell us they didn’t have a response at this time.

The diocese of Kansas City- Saint Joseph said, “Since the comments were in the context of a documentary and not in the form of expressing an official teaching of the Catholic Church, we will await an official response and clarification from the Vatican before offering further comment from the diocese.”