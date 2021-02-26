KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A pop-up featuring local, women-owned businesses is rounding out Black History Month this weekend. The event will feature three Black women-owned businesses and will be hosted by the woman who runs the first Vietnamese coffee shop in Kansas City.
Former actor Jackie Nguyen moved to the Kansas City area last year, and Howard University grad Jahna Riley was born and raised here, but their message is the same-- support local and support people of color.
"I love our city," Riley said. "I think that we have the potential to do some really amazing things., [but] I think there is still a lot of reckoning that needs to happen around the racial injustices."
Nguyen, who owns 'Cafe Ca Phe', agrees with that sentiment, adding that she believes the best way to continue the movement is for minorities to work together with the help of allies.
"I feel like amplifying your voice is going to amplify my voice," she said. "And the only way we can do that, to correct injustices, is to do that together."
Both Nguyen and Riley, who owns 'Aya Coffee + Books', believe the coffee business hasn't always reflected diversity, and they're happy to break that barrier.
"I think the stereotypical coffee person is a white dude with his flannels and his glasses, the hipster kind of thing," Riley said. "And I think Jackie coming on the scene... it really shows there is space for other people and we have different perspectives on what coffee is, and I think it's really cool our city gets to take advantage of it."
While both Riley and Nguyen are proud of the movement they're a part of, they do recognize there is still major work to be done. It's work neither business-owner is afraid of doing.
Nguyen has seen success hosting Black History Month pop-ups on the weekends, where she shines a light on all the work racial minorities are doing in the Kansas City community.
"A lot of businesses are really struggling right now and we want to try and band together," she said. "It's been a really amazing journey for me to ask people to collaborate and ask people to join together and create these amazing events where people can come experience many cultures and many businesses at one time."
The pair of strong-willed women can't make major change happen alone. So they have some advice for those wanting to be better allies.
"Ask questions, support us financially, help us spread awareness, read articles, do your research," Nguyen said.
Riley adds that she believes allyship should just be a starting point, saying she wants people to be accomplices in the fight for justice.
"The internet is at your fingertips, so it's okay for a Black person to say, 'Actually, there is stuff out there. I'm not in a space to help you along the way.' Realize that's also okay. Don't take it personally," she said.
Riley hopes people will look within themselves and work to answer the questions that are actually going to bring about change.
"How can you use your privilege and your resources to redistribute what you have benefited from and help others benefit from that? How can you start to dismantle the systems of oppression that impact us all?," Riley asked.
In a country, and city, still facing a lot of uncertainty, one thing is unquestionable-- Jackie Nguyen and Jahna Riley won't be silenced.
"I feel like it's our time," Nguyen said. "We have a space and we are going to take up space and be unapologetic about it... We are out here, we are unstoppable, and it's just the beginning."
The pop-up featuring Nguyen and Riley's businesses, as well as two other local black women-owned businesses, will be held Saturday, Feb. 27. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Firebrand Collective, which is located at 1101 Mulberry St. in Kansas City.
