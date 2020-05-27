KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Pools could be allowed to reopen as early as Monday in Jackson County.
Officials released new guidelines on Wednesday giving us a better idea of what that will look like.
Homeowner Associations, hotels and other shared pools should use the following guidelines when opening:
- Determine the amount of people allowed in the pool to ensure social distancing by utilizing the 6x6 square, 36 sq. ft. and dividing the surface area of the water by 36.
- Routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces such as door handles, lifeguard chairs, pool chairs, flotation devices, pool handrails, lifesaving equipment, etc., at a minimum of twice a day.
- Encourage patrons to use social distancing guidelines implemented by Jackson County.
- Have a system to ensure the pool attendance is maintained at the correct number of people per pool area.
- Place posters or signage at the entrance of the facility and in high visibility areas to encourage patrons to not enter the facility if feeling ill and to practice proper hygiene.
- Turn in a written plan to Jackson County Environmental Health for approval prior to opening.
