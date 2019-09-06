Pompeo silent on Senate run in speech at Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn't address speculation that he will run for an open Senate seat next year during a college lecture he gave in his home state of Kansas.
Pompeo's speech Friday at Kansas State University came with three Democrats and four Republicans already actively running. Republican Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking reelection.
Weeks after Pompeo said a run is "off the table," though, he is still looming over the race, as only he has enough name recognition and support among Kansas conservatives to afford to wait until next June's filing deadline to decide.
If he does run, Pompeo would enter the race as the favorite.
Pompeo's speech didn't touch on his political ambitions but instead focused on a pet project: refocusing American diplomacy on the promotion of core human rights.
