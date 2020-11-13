KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The perfect Thanksgiving feast isn't complete without pie.
General Electric asked people in every part of the country what their favorite slice is. The overwhelming winner was pumpkin. It finished tops in the Midwest, the Rockies and on both coasts.
In Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, pecan pie is preferred.
In parts of the South and New England, apple pie is the top pick!
