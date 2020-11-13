Can you freeze pumpkin pie? You bet! And we’re not just talking about freezing pumpkin pie that you snagged from the freezer case at the supermarket. Follow these steps to master how to freeze pumpkin pie from scratch so you can savor a made-with-love slice with less stress this holiday seas…

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The perfect Thanksgiving feast isn't complete without pie.

General Electric asked people in every part of the country what their favorite slice is. The overwhelming winner was pumpkin. It finished tops in the Midwest, the Rockies and on both coasts. 

In Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, pecan pie is preferred.

In parts of the South and New England, apple pie is the top pick!

POLL: What is your favorite type of pie?

You voted:

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.