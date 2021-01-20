Topeka, KS (KCTV) -- The inauguration of President Joe Biden had fewer spectators and more security than any like it before.
Washburn University Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Amber Dickinson said the symbolism of the event is the reason to keep it going, despite the risks
“It's really this sort of exercise in goodwill and to show the public that these leaders can have this peaceful transition,” Dickinson said.
She said a respectful "passing of the torch" usually happens, but former President Donald Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration
“This is not the only time that happened in American history, but it’s only happened a handful of times,” she said.
The last outgoing Commander-in-Chief to skip the ceremony was Andrew Johnson in 1869. He was impeached and nearly removed from office.
Dickinson said the inauguration is a day for the new administration to set the tone after a contentious election.
“You want to really have an inauguration where the message is unification," she said. "Now we've seen some incoming presidents sort of straying from that theme. President Trump, certainly was not necessarily known for his unification speech at the inauguration, but I definitely think that you're going to see incoming President Biden's really send this message up, we've got to figure out a way to come together, because obviously what's going on is not okay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.