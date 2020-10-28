KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Political ads running nationwide are causing some voters to see double--or even triple.
Separate spots, produced and paid for by two right leaning political action committees, feature the same actors and actresses for different campaign commercials in various states.
In a Kansas ad attacking Barbara Bollier, the Democrat running for US Senate, a woman describes the way her own values differ from the candidates. The ad is sponsored by the American Crossroads PAC.
The same woman appeared in a similar ad denouncing Theresa Greenfield, produced by the Senate Leadership Fund PAC. The same group sponsored an ad with the same actress that ran in Maine.
A similar set of ads from the two advertising groups show the same white-haired man, also attacking Bollier and Greenfield.
Jason Grill, a political affairs consultant, noted that trends in political advertising are beginning to shift toward the use of actors, rather than depending on a faceless narrator or a real-life voter.
He said PACs and other political advertisers may sometimes use the same talent as a way of saving money, or simply because they like the particular actor.
"A lot of these PACs are endorsing candidates throughout the country," Grill said. "So, you they're having to save on budget."
The use of actors is not limited to either political party and doesn't violate campaign laws. Grill pointed out that stories like these are a reminder to voters, Republican or Democrat, to think beyond the advertising cycle.
"You just have to evaluate the candidates on your own," Grill said.
