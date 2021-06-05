KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the suspect in a life-threatening shooting in Kansas City from Saturday morning.
Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 9:10 a.m. to 56th Street and Wabash Avenue in response to a person shot in the abdomen. That person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
At this point, no suspect is in custody. Police continue to investigate the incident.
