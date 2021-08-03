KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The KCPD has released substantial new information about this incident.
Police are in a standoff in a Kansas City east side neighborhood following a shooting call Tuesday morning.
Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a shots fired call on Truman Road near Topping Avenue. No one was hurt, but officers later set up a standoff outside an apartment complex at 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.
