INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was shot and killed Sunday during a domestic disturbance.
Officers were called about 9:40 p.m. to the 2600 block of South Arlington Avenue.
When they arrived on scene, they found a woman dead inside the home who had been shot. A second person on scene was taken into custody.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Kimah L. McDonald of Independence.
Additional information is expected to be released when it becomes available, police say.
