LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a bank was robbed in Lee's Summit on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened at 3 p.m. at the Bank of the West in the 700 block of NE Chipman Road.
Police determined that one suspect, a woman, entered the bank and provided a note demanding money.
She then ran off to a vehicle and officers saw her leave the scene.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and she was taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is still in custody pending the filing of formal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.