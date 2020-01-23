Bank of the West Lee's Summit
(Google Maps)

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a bank was robbed in Lee's Summit on Thursday afternoon. 

According to police, the incident happened at 3 p.m. at the Bank of the West in the 700 block of NE Chipman Road. 

Police determined that one suspect, a woman, entered the bank and provided a note demanding money. 

She then ran off to a vehicle and officers saw her leave the scene. 

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and she was taken into custody without further incident. 

No injuries were reported. 

The suspect is still in custody pending the filing of formal charges.

