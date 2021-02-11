KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this week of a man inside a Kansas City home, authorities said.
Marvina Stemmons, 30, has been charged in Jackson County with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sunday shooting death of 48-year-old Charles Harris.
A man was shot to death inside a home in the Ivanhoe Southeast neighborhood over the weekend, and investigators were searching for leads on a suspect, police said.
Officers were called to the home in the Ivanhoe Southeast neighborhood around 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting and found Harris dead from a gunshot wound, police said. Police said Stemmons was later brought in for questioning after witnesses reported seeing her Saturday night with Harris.
Stemmons first said she accidentally shot Harris, then later told investigators she fired shots at him when he became sexually aggressive, police said.
Stemmons was being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
