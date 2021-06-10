LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 29-year-old woman was injured Thursday in what police say was possibly an accidental shooting.
Officers were called about 9:40 a.m. to the Crossroads apartment complex in the 300 block of South Forrest.
The woman was conscious and communicative, police say.
The case remains under investigation.
