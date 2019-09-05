BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One man is dead following a shooting in Belton and the police were looking for a person of interest.
Police were called out to North Scott and Locust streets at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.
On Thursday, the police identified the victim as 25-year-old Timothy Hunter from Belton.
Right now, investigators have more questions than answers about what happened.
On Friday, the police asked for the public's help in locating a person of interest named 18-year-old Alea “Theo” Campbell. She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
Later on Friday, the police said they are no longer looking for Campbell.
If you know anything, call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
