KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A police van was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon.
KCTV5's Leslie Aguilar was in the area when the crash happened at 39th and Southwest Trafficway around 1:30 p.m.
The police van had its lights and sirens on while it was headed west on 39th Street. It was then t-boned by a male driver in an Acura.
The officer is expected to be alright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.