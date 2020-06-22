KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say that two people are dead after a standoff that started in the Northland Monday morning.
Officers were called to the neighborhood in the area of Northeast 91st Terrace just east of Flintlock Road around 10 a.m.
Authorities said they were originally called about a disturbance outside of a home that then moved inside the residence. Neighbors told police that once the disturbance moved inside, gunshots were heard.
Police tried to make contact with anyone inside while working to get a search warrant to go in. No one ever responded.
Police then got that search warrant and went in at about 2:30 p.m. That’s when they found a man and woman, both dead, apparently from gunshots.
The Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating at this time.
This is a developing story. Please stat with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.