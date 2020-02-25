KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are trying to identify two people involved in a shooting on Frb. 9.
The people of interest in the video posted above are seen wearing hooded sweatshirts.
The shooting happened at 4422 St. John Ave.
Both are described as black male teens.
Call 816-474-TIPS if you can identify them. You can stay anonymous and get a cash reward.
