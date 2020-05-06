KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police closely reviewed surveillance from two recent business burglaries. What they found helped officers make an arrest.
Let’s go back to 2015 in Elk Grove, California. Investigators there say surveillance video of William A. Cook shows him using a tool to shatter glass to steal from a business.
At the time, Elk Grove police connected Cook to four businesses burglaries.
“Apparently, he makes a career out of this,” Vision Source Eyecare optometrist Ryan Powell said.
Kansas City police believe Cook left California to come to Kansas City to commit similar break-ins like one at Vision Source Eyecare off McGee Street on April 22.
Police searched surveillance and found clear video of the getaway car. They searched their own database to find William Cook had contact with police while inside a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with black wheels that matched the suspect vehicle.
They compared current photos of Cook to the suspects in the surveillance video. Investigators say his distinct hairline matched one of the burglars. When they went to a known address for Cook, officers say they found him hiding in a children’s bedroom. He was arrested Tuesday then charged with burglary, stealing and property damage.
“It was about preventing this from happening to other small businesses in our Kansas City community,” Powell said.
Kansas City business owners long suspected the thief who stole from them had experience.
According to court records, there is a warrant for Cook in Sparks, Nevada, for burglary. Court records show he is a suspect in a multi-jurisdictional, multi-state commercial burglary spree that police say, “shows no signs of stopping” unless he remains in custody.
“A ton of credit goes to the Kansas City police department,” Powell said. “This is a great example of our community coming together and saying we are not going to stand for this kind of thing.”
In Clay County, Cook pleaded guilty to burglary for breaking into businesses in 2015. He served time in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Cook is currently held on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.