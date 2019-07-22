KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to court documents, thanks to a tip, Twitter, fingerprints, license plate readers and surveillance cameras, the FBI caught a bank robber who investigators believe targeted at least four local banks.
Back on December 26 of 2018, two men with their faces covered and hoodies pulled tight, demanded cash from bank tellers at the Country Club Bank off Armour Road in North Kansas City. One of the suspects tried to carry cash in his sweatshirt but dropped some of the cash during his dash to a blue Chrysler Town and Country getaway van.
On May 21, 2019, investigators said the same van was seen leaving the Summit Ridge Credit Union after a robber took off with $12,000 in cash. But he dropped more than $7,000 during his rush to avoid capture.
The FBI shared surveillance from that robbery on their FBI Kansas City Twitter account.
#ICYMI: The FBI is searching for a man that robbed the Summit Ridge Credit Union at 3485 Ralph Powell Road on Tuesday. If you have information concerning this robbery, contact local law enforcement or the FBI. pic.twitter.com/GjlBuWXuyx— FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) May 24, 2019
They got a tip from someone who said they recognized Hubert J. Holmes in the security video. That person told investigators Holmes drove a blue mini-van and provided his license plate number.
An FBI Special Agent contacted Kansas City, Missouri police and asked them to search for his license plate number using their license plate readers system.
Here’s what it found. Holmes was the listed owner of a blue mini-van with that license plate number.
Back in May, KCTV5 News showed you how local police are using license plate readers to help solve a growing number of crimes. Court documents show Holmes’ crime spree wasn’t done just yet.
On June 7, investigators said Holmes struck again. He walked into the Central Bank of the Midwest in Kansas City off Wornall Road and demanded cash. He brought his own envelope but dropped it during his escape into, you guessed it, a blue van.
On June 17, preliminary crime lab results came back. Analysts who tested the dropped envelope found a fingerprint that matched a known fingerprint of Holmes.
Just three days later, the Bank of Odessa was robbed. According to court records, Holmes reached over the counter to grab cash including bait bills that can be tracked.
He took off with stacks of cash that he dropped once again in an alley and picked back up. After learning about the Odessa robbery, the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force and FBI set up surveillance near his home. They pulled Holmes over in the same blue van and found bait bills from the Odessa robbery and large amounts of cash in his front pocket.
Holmes was indicted on six counts including bank robbery, armed bank robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show he had prior convictions for armed robberies.
