KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff police were engaged in with an armed man ended without incident on Monday afternoon.
Police went to the 6800 block of Cleveland a little after 10 a.m. Monday after someone called and said there was a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a victim who was not fully forthcoming about the incident.
Police talked to other witnesses and people involved, and determined that there had been a fight/domestic violence situation between a man and a woman. Then, another man tried to intervene.
At that time, the suspect fired at least one shot at the man.
No one was struck by gunfire.
The suspect was armed and still inside the house. So, police decided to call in tactical reinforcement and negotiators.
The standoff ended around 12:40 p.m. when the suspect surrendered without incident.
